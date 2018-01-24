WH Smith high street sales on a decline

But sales at travel outlets on the rise

WH Smith has reported a dip in sales at its high street stores amid fewer spoof humour books being sold compared with the same time last year.

Total sales were flat year-on-year and like-for-like sales down 1 per cent over the 20-week period.

Shares of the retailer plunged two per cent in early trading.

However, the bookseller and stationer has had another rise in sales at its travel outlets, now accounting for almost two-thirds of annual profits. Total sales in travel were up 7 per cent, with like-for-like sales rising 3 per cent.

The retailer is though, still maintaining a key focus on costs, and now expects full-year cost savings to be ahead of target.