Wet weather set to hit London as Storm Barbara makes its way to the capital

Weather may disrupt public transport…

London is expected to be hit with torrential rain and strong winds as Storm Barbara makes its way over to the UK during the festive period.

Heavy rains and gusts of wind are forecast for the capital and across southern and eastern parts of the UK on Friday.

However, conditions are set to improve on Saturday and Sunday.

Winds are predicted to be 90mph in some places such as northern and western parts of Scotland, this includes Inverness and Fort William. An amber weather warning of “be prepared” has been issued for these places on Friday.

The weather is expected to disrupt travel networks, including rail, road and air services.

Chris Tubbs, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Storm Barbara is forecast to form in the west Atlantic on Wednesday and will pass close to the north-west of the UK during Friday, bringing very strong winds and heavy rain.”

“This brings the potential for some structural damage, disruption to power supplies and travel, with restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries likely.”

The storm is set to be the biggest to hit the UK for more than a year, it threatens to top winds from Storm Angus in November.