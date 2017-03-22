Westminster terror incident: What we know so far

The latest

There have been reports of shots being fired outside the Houses of Parliament and the Palace of Westminster. This is what we know so far:

15:09- Shots were fired after “police officer stabbed”

15:10- Reports of a man with a knife on the grounds, politicians and journalists have been tweeting of a crash they heard from Parliament.

15:15- Car “has just mowed down at least five people”.

15:17- Journalist from the Daily Mail described the shooting on Twitter

Just saw Parliamentary security men shoot a man who had attacked a policeman. Impressive reaction times by police. — Quentin Letts (@thequentinletts) March 22, 2017

15:18- Downing Street says Prime Minister is safe

15:19- Transport for London closes Westminster Tube station, firearms officers were also sent to the scene.

15:23- Huffington political editor tweeted of how the police “attempt to revive two people”

Police giving CPR right now two individuals on ground. Desperate attempts to save life.

Lots more armed police hv arrived. May not be over. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 22, 2017

15:36- Scotland Yard says the attack is now being treated “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise”.

15:40- Man who was shot “ignored police warning”

15:40- Air ambulances sent to the scene

15:41- Staff and visitors at St Thomas’ and Evelina London Hospitals, across the Thames from Parliament, are in lockdown.

15:42- The public have been urged to avoid areas near Westminster.

15:53- Police appeal for photos and videos.

16:02- The London Eye has been stopped

People stranded on London eye which I see has stopped. — Toby Helm (@tobyhelm) March 22, 2017

16:08- Statement from Downing Street, Theresa May’s official spokesman said: “The prime minister was brought back to Number 10 from Parliament. She is currently monitoring the situation.”

16:36- Sadiq Khan issues a statement: “There has been a serious incident near to Parliament Square this afternoon which is being treated as a terrorist attack until the police know otherwise”

.

“I have spoken to the Acting Commissioner. The Metropolitan Police Service is dealing with the incident and an urgent investigation is underway. My thoughts are with those affected and their families.”

“I would like to express my thanks to the police and emergency services who work so hard to keep us safe and show tremendous bravery in exceptionally difficult circumstances. For the latest information please visit news.met.police.uk .”

16:42- Lord Paddick says he understands there was a suspect package attached to the vehicle.

16:47- The Met has said there have been a number of casualties but cannot confirm number or nature of the injuries.

16:49- Met issues emergency number, anyone who has information on the incident has been asked to call 0800 789 321. Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity that they believe could be an emergency has been told to call 999.

16:51- Senior Met police officer eye-witnessed the incident, the Met’s current acting commissioner Craig Mackie was an eye-witness to the incident at the time.

16:54- PM set to hold emergency Cabinet Office meeting

16:58- People start leaving Parliament

17:10- Ten people have been treated by medics on Westminster Bridge



