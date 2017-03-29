Westminster terror attack: Aysha Frade’s family tells of their “crushing pain”

An eternal void has been left in their hearts

Aysha Frade was one of four innocent victims that was killed in last week’s terror attack in Westminster. Her family has said that she was “ripped away” in the “cruellest and most cowardly of ways” from them.

Frade was 44 and her family said she was a “guardian angel” that “never shied away from facing up to bullies.”

In a statement her family spoke of Frade and described her as a “caring daughter, loving sister, amazing wife, irreplaceable aunt, thoughtful, supportive friend and the best and coolest of mummies.”

“We now pray that you guide and protect not only us, but all of London, from further evil.

“There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and eternal void left in our hearts.”