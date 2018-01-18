Weatherman warns of 'danger to life' as high winds hit UK

Causing major travel disruption

Flying debris could be a ‘danger to life’ and cause damage to buildings as Britain is set to be battered by gusts of up to 75mph, Met office has warned.

The Met has already issued a issued yellow weather warning for severe winds and snow showers, which are causing major travel disruption to the drivers and railway passengers.

Damage to overhead electric wires is causing problems for train services in the Midlands, and drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads.

In Scotland as well, police are urging motorists to drive with “extreme caution” in the wintry conditions. A number of vehicles got stuck on the A75 Euroroute in the Dumfries and Gatehouse of Fleet area last night.However, the road was fully reopened by today morning.