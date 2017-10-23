Weatherman warns Britain will be battered with more gale-force winds and rain

Over 10 storms to hit Britain this autumn and winter

Just days after Storm Brian and Storm Ophelia lashed the shores of UK and Ireland, it is now reported that more gale-force winds and rain could batter Britain in the coming days.

While mild weather is predicted for next week, forecasters for Accuweather predict another 10 to 13 storms can hit Britain this autumn and winter. Only five were recorded in the same period last year.

After Aileen and Brian, the next named storms would be named as Caroline, Dylan, Eleanor, Fionn, Georgina, Hector, Iona, James, Karen, Larry and Maeve, if predications are correct.

According to AccuWeather’s Tyler Roys, it will be an active storm period until January: “Many storm centres are forecast to pass just north of the UK, with a battering of rain in Scotland each time they pass through.”

“Many places will see 50-80mph gusts, with some coasts seeing gusts up to 100mph, and we may see well over 100mph on higher ground, especially in Scotland,” Roys added.

The storms could lead to further travel disruption, loss of power and flooding, particularly in coastal areas.

Earlier this month, three people were killed and hundreds of thousands left without power after Storm Ophelia hit the Republic of Ireland.