Waterloo signal failure brings travel chaos for bank holiday

Travel misery…

Major disruption has hit London travellers this bank holiday Monday as Waterloo station has been struck with delays again, with signalling problems.

London’s commuters will be facing an uncertain week of travel as no trains will be running at Waterloo East, Charing Cross or London Bridge, as major works are underway on the Thameslink route.

Waterloo station has been hit with major works along with a train derailment in recent weeks, and many platforms have been closed as the station is extending the platforms.