Watchdog orders betting firms to stop 'unfair' online promotions

Betting firms Ladbrokes, William Hill, and PT Entertainment have been criticised by watchdog for “unfair” online promotions that allegedly cost punters millions of pounds.

Following an inquiry, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has told gambling operators to stop using promotions that force customers to make multiple bets with their first deposit before they can withdraw cash: “gambling firms must now stop unfair online promotions that trap players’ money”.

The watchdog has also released guidance so firms understand their obligations and gamblers know their rights, or face regulatory action from the Gambling Commission.

Gambling Commission executive director, Sarah Gardner, said: “Gambling firms must treat their customers fairly and not attach unreasonable terms and conditions to their promotions and offers.”