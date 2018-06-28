Watchdog crackdown on hotel booking sites

Here’s what you need to know

UK’s competition watchdog is launching enforcement action against a number of hotel booking sites, which it believes may be breaking the law. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has identified concerns like making misleading claims about discounts and hidden charges.

The watchdog did not name which companies at this stage.

The chief executive of the CMA, Andrea Coscelli has stated: “Booking sites can make it so much easier to choose your holiday, but only if people are able to trust them.

“Holidaymakers must feel sure they’re getting the deal they expected, whether that’s securing the discount promised or receiving reliable information about availability of rooms.

“It’s also important that no one feels pressured by misleading statements into making a booking. That’s why we’re now demanding that sites think again about how they’re presenting information to their customers and make sure they’re complying with the law.

“Our next step is to take any necessary action - including through the courts if needed - to ensure people get a fair deal.”