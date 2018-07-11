Watch: Thai boys wave to the world in first video since their rescue

From the hospital beds

The first video of the rescued Thai boys has been released today where they can be seen smiling and waving from their hospital beds, looking thin but safe. Some of them even made a “peace sign” gesture for the camera.

Watch | The 12 boys and their soccer coach are recuperating at hospital after they were rescued in a ‘miraculous’ #ThaiCaveRescue operation. pic.twitter.com/7Lu7F4Dilg — WION (@WIONews) July 11, 2018

The boys would have to stay in hospital for up to 10 days, hospital director Chaiwetch Thanapaisal told the news conference. Rescue mission chief Narongsak Osottanakorn added: “We don’t see the children as at fault or as heroes. They are children being children, it was an accident.”

The 12-member “Wild Boars” soccer team and their coach were brought out of the Tham Luang cave on Tuesday night after a two-week long ordeal. Here is a video after they were found by the rescue team: