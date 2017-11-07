Watch out! Millions of Netflix users target of email scam

Find out here

If you see an email from Netflix claiming your account is going to be suspended and asking to submit personal details, chances are that you are target of a massive email scam doing the rounds among the 110m subscribers of the streaming service.

Complete with Netflix logos and a legitimate looking layout, the email is telling users that their account would be suspended because they’re “unable to validate your billing information for the next billing cycle”.

They then ask the user to submit their personal details along with credit or debit card details. They also ask for the user’s address, driver’s licence details and mother’s maiden name so they can steal your identity and get access to your bank account.

Once you fill in the details, you are then taken to a fake website which tells users that their account has been ‘reactivated’. However, it is all a scam.

The company has reportedly stated that they take “the security of our members’ accounts seriously and employs numerous proactive measures to detect fraudulent activity to keep the Netflix service and members’ accounts secure.

