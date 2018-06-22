Watch out: L'Oreal teams up with French retailer

Hint: ‘Le drugstore parisien’

Beauty group L’Oreal has teamed up with French supermarket retailer Casino to launch new beauty stores in Paris.

The two companies said that the new stores — “le drugstore parisien” — would cover various beauty products and other offerings such as over-the-counter medicines.

The first two outlets will open later this month in the 9th and 6th districts of Paris, with other products on offer including shoe-shining machines, dry cleaning, and mobile phone charging points.

