Watch: Massive blaze engulfs this Knightsbridge hotel

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage

A massive fire has broken out in Mandarin Oriental hotel near Hyde Park, central London. About 100 firefighters and 15 engines are tackling the blaze currently.

Fire seen from hyde park right now. Looks really bad. Prayers to those inside. #HydePark pic.twitter.com/SP5pwNZU0d — Arthur (@ArthurWilloughb) June 6, 2018

A fire brigade spokesman told MailOnline: ‘The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 35 calls to the fire, which is producing a lot of smoke. The Brigade was called at 15.55. Fire crews from Chelsea, Kensington, Hammersmith, Battersea and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

‘The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.’

Knightsbridge has been closed between Sloane Street and Grosvenor Place. There are no reports of any injuries, the fire service added.