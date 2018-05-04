Watch: Hawaii emergency declared as volcano erupts

People are being evacuated

Hundreds of people are being evacuated after the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island came to life last evening, prompting a local state of emergency.

Following the eruption authorities warned of subsequent “lava inundation,” fire, smoke, and additional earthquakes. Extremely high levels of dangerous sulphur dioxide gas have been detected in the evacuation area, the Civil Defense Agency tweeted.

Helicopter gets stunning close-up view as smoke rises from volcanic vent following Kilauea eruption in Hawaii. https://t.co/A5To119AbL pic.twitter.com/GRLsVe4Tb6 — ABC News (@ABC) May 4, 2018

The volcano, one of five on the island, erupted on Thursday after a series of earthquakes, Geological Survey reported on its website.