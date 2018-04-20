Want to claim a refund on delayed TfL journeys? Here's how

London-based company has rolled a free service

A London-based company has launched a website to assist TfL commuters in claiming travel refunds when the dreaded red signal appears, or when those inevitable delays get the better of you.

Commuters registered to Reeclaim are entitled to a refund following delays of 15 minutes or more on London Underground and DLR services, and 30-minute delays on the Overground and TfL Rail.

How to go about it? Simply sign up with Reeclaim and link your account with your TfL online account. The site will then automatically scan your journey history every day and work out if there were any delays at any point. And in case therer were- it’ll automatically submit a refund request to TfL. Once TfL approves your claim, all refunds will be added directly to your original payment method.

Reeclaim founder, Zevi Sternlicht says: “With almost two million commuter hours lost on average each month due to delays, we are here to give consumers the refunds they deserve, minus the hassle of having to manually claim back on every delayed journey. We are not associated with TfL, nor do we take any commission, so the user gets to keep the whole amount of the refund - we intend to keep it that way too.”

The company has already processed over 1m journeys in the past year and has assisted in putting over £80,000 worth of refunds back into the pockets of passengers.