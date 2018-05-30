Virgin Trains and Uber join forces for this venture

Scheme begins from today

Virgin Trains has announced a partnership with Uber to help passengers book a cab to and from a railway station.

Customers will now be given the option to receive a text message with a link to book an Uber to the station - and another at their destination station.

From today, passengers booking a taxi (on trains between London Euston and Birmingham New Street) will be eligible for 50 per cent off their first Uber journey up to a maximum value of £10.

Fred Jones, Head of Cities at Uber, told media: “In order to make it easy to leave your own car at home, we want door-to-door experiences to be as seamless and convenient as possible. This partnership with Virgin Train is an exciting first step towards offering customers an easy way to combine train and car travel at the touch of a button.”