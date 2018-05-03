Virgin Media to shut Swansea call centre, 800 jobs to go

Will ‘completely exit’ the site by 2019

Nearly 800 jobs are set to be cut as Virgin Media closes its call centre in Swansea.

A total of 772 jobs will go in Llansamlet, 552 staff positions and the rest sub contractors.

Virgin Media’s chief executive Tom Mockridge told media they will “completely exit” the site by 2019 (under a £40m three-year scheme to invest in existing sites elsewhere and acquire new ones).

Meanwhile, Swansea MP Carolyn Harris said: “I am absolutely devastated for my city and everyone who relies on them [Virgin Media] for work.”