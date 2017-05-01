Victoria tube station was evacuated after woman hit by train

1 May 2017 | By LLB Reporter

London Tube

Here’s what happend

Victoria tube station was evacuated Monday as woman was hit by a tube train around 1pm.

Paramedics and British Transport Police were at the scene and a police spokesman said that the woman’s injuries are not life threatening and “being treated as non-suspicious.”

Victoria line posted these messages on Twitter:

Southeastern posted on Twitter:

Victoria line said on Twitter in repsonse to a concerned passenger: “Hi, happy to report that the person walked away of their own accord. Have a good day.”

The station re-opened by 1:45pm.

