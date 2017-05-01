Victoria tube station was evacuated after woman hit by train

Here’s what happend

Victoria tube station was evacuated Monday as woman was hit by a tube train around 1pm.

Paramedics and British Transport Police were at the scene and a police spokesman said that the woman’s injuries are not life threatening and “being treated as non-suspicious.”

Victoria line posted these messages on Twitter:

Victoria station - Closed due to a person on the track. — Victoria line (@victorialine) May 1, 2017

No service between Brixton to Warren Street due to a person on the track. Severe delays on the rest. To re-plan https://t.co/Fbo4qicTnG — Victoria line (@victorialine) May 1, 2017

Southeastern posted on Twitter:

INFO: We have been advised London Underground have re-opened Victoria station following a person on the track on the @victorialine — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) May 1, 2017

Victoria line said on Twitter in repsonse to a concerned passenger: “Hi, happy to report that the person walked away of their own accord. Have a good day.”

@marvin55519899 Hi, happy to report that the person walked away of their own accord. Have a good day. — Victoria line (@victorialine) May 1, 2017

The station re-opened by 1:45pm.