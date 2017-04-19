Victoria Beckham obtains OBE

This is what Victoria said

Victoria Beckham has managed to obtain an OBE from Prince William for her work in the fashion industry.

The ceremony took place at Buckingham Palace, Victoria was joined by her husband and parents.

Former England captain David Beckham was also made an OBE in 2003.

After being awarded the title, Victoria said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I’m proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

“If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things.

“I’m so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible.”

