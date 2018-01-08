Vauxhall plans another 250 job cuts at Ellesmere Port

To ‘accelerate the recovery of plant productivity’

Vauxhall will reportedly cut another 250 jobs at its Ellesmere Port factory, just months after saying it would slash 400 staff at the site.

The carmaker, now owned by Peugeot-owner PSA Group, said it needed to “accelerate the recovery of plant productivity”.

“The company explained that although the initial voluntary separation programme at its Ellesmere Port plant announced in October… has been successful, it needs to initiate a further voluntary programme for eligible employees of a further 250,” the firm said in a statement today.

“The teams are conscious of the need to accelerate the recovery of plant productivity in order to meet the challenges ahead,” it added.

Earlier, Vauxhall had told Unite union that more redundancies were needed in the period between April and September 2018. The Ellesmere Port plant will move staff to a single production shift in April this year.