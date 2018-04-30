US telecom giants announce $26bn merger to create a 5G powerhouse

30 April 2018 | By Purvai Dua

US telecoms giant T-Mobile has agreed to buy its rival Sprint in a $26bn (£18.9bn) deal to create a 5G powerhouse with about 130m customers, according to latest reports.

T-Mobile boss John Legere said the new firm would spend $40bn on building a 5G mobile network in the next three years.

 “Together, we will build the highest-capacity mobile network in US history!! I’m talking 30X more capacity than T-Mobile today!!” he said in one of a series of Tweets.

However, the deal is expected to attract regulatory scrutiny over its potential impact on customer prices.

 

 

