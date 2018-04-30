US telecom giants announce $26bn merger to create a 5G powerhouse

Find out here

US telecoms giant T-Mobile has agreed to buy its rival Sprint in a $26bn (£18.9bn) deal to create a 5G powerhouse with about 130m customers, according to latest reports.

T-Mobile boss John Legere said the new firm would spend $40bn on building a 5G mobile network in the next three years.

I’m excited to announce that @TMobile& @Sprint

have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details. — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 29, 2018

“Together, we will build the highest-capacity mobile network in US history!! I’m talking 30X more capacity than T-Mobile today!!” he said in one of a series of Tweets.

However, the deal is expected to attract regulatory scrutiny over its potential impact on customer prices.