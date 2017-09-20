U.S. Embassy on Grosvenor Square to become a hotel

Find out more

Following a thorough consultation process with the world’s leading hotel operators, Qatari Diar Wednesday, announced the appointment of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts as the operator for its newly commissioned hotel located on Grosvenor Square, Mayfair within the iconic U.S. Embassy building.

The selection follows a long and detailed undertaking involving several other world-renowned hotel operators, who each put forward similarly inspiring proposals. In the end, it was felt Rosewood Hotels & Resorts would be the best partner to take Qatari Diar’s vision forward and to revive the renowned mid-20th century listed building, reimagining the space and delivering a destination set to become the heart of Mayfair.

Over the coming months Qatari Diar will work closely with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts on the final design, to deliver this ambitious world-class hotel, retail and event space, ahead of the Embassy staff moving into their new home in Nine Elms later this year.

Sheikh Jassim Al-Thani, Chief Development Officer, Qatari Diar Europe & Americas, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rosewood Hotels & Resorts on-board with this exciting re-development of the U.S. Embassy building.

“This is a major opportunity for London and a hotel of this exceptional calibre perfectly aligns with our vision and ambition to renew the heart of Mayfair and cement the neighbourhood’s unique character as the leading hospitality, arts and luxury retail quarter in London for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“Appointing an operator for the first Qatari Diar hotel in London has been an exhaustive process and we would like to thank all the parties involved who have helped to get us where we are today.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to realise our long-term commitment to deliver a world-class hotel that seeks to re-establish Mayfair’s distinguished reputation as an outstanding place to live, work and visit.”

“Rosewood is honored to partner with Qatari Diar on this extraordinary hotel project in London’s prestigious Mayfair neighborhood” said Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Rosewood Hotel Group.

“As we continue to expand our brand’s global footprint in exceptional destinations within Europe and beyond, the re-development of an iconic building currently occupied by the U.S Embassy building on historic Grosvenor Square truly embodies Rosewood’s Sense of Place philosophy.”

Qatari Diar last year announced the appointment of prominent British architect, Sir David Chipperfield, as the lead architect on the project, who was commissioned to breathe new life into the Grade II listed building.

Reimagined in the spirit of its pioneering architect Eero Saarinen, the new design retains the unique external façade, while the refined interiors will present a perfect setting for the landmark mixed-use development. The approved proposal includes 137 guest rooms, five restaurants, six flagship retail units, a spa and a ballroom with space for 1,000 guests, and as such will create many new job opportunities for London.

Plans for the site also include significant enhancements to Grosvenor Square which will restore permeability to the neighbourhood, removing the existing security bollards and barricades to provide additional pedestrian walkways.

Working alongside the Grosvenor Estate, these works will support Qatari Diar’s further public realm improvements to restore Grosvenor Square as an open, expansive green space fitting for one of London’s most prominent and established gardens.