Unexploded WWII bomb discovered on Boat Race route in Putney

The day before Oxford and Cambridge Universities thrash out their 163rd annual Boat Race an unexploded World War Two bomb is believed to have been found close to the banks of Putney Bridge on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Police were called by a member of the public at approximately 13:50 BST on Saturday 1 April reporting what they thought to be World War Two ordnance on the Chelsea shoreline by Putney Bridge.”

“Officers including the Marine Policing Unit are in attendance.”

The Metropolitan Police have said that it is to early to say at this point if the Boat Race will be cancelled, the Boat Race organisers have been informed.

As the suspected unexploded bomb is submerged bomb disposal experts have to wait until the tide goes back out, police have said.

Both the womens and mens Boat Race’s are to take place tomorrow. The womens take’s place at 4:35pm and the mens at 5:35pm.

