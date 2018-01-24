Unemployment falls to 1.44m in the three months to November

Breaking

The number of people in work in Britain surged in the three months to November while regular wages rose at their fastest rate in almost a year, official data showed today.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the total employment in the UK rose to a record high of 32.2m in the quarter to November.

Unemployment fell to 1.44m in the same period, leaving the UK’s unemployment rate at a four-decade low of 4.3 per cent.

“Demand for workers clearly remained strong,” said the ONS’s David Freeman, adding: “Nevertheless, inflation remains higher than pay growth and so the real value of earnings continues to decline.”

The growth in wages was 2.4 per cent, which was 3.1 per cent below inflation in November.