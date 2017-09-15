Underground Tube train explosion at Parsons Green

Breaking News this is being treated as a terrorist incident

Friday morning an explosion rocked a packed tube train at Parsons Green, commuters fled after some reported feeling a heatwave that travelled through the carriage.

At #ParsonsGreen, lots of ambulance, fire and police activity. Tube stopped. Lots of worried people. pic.twitter.com/lhMyJwwWC4 — Ed Johnson (@EdzJohnson) September 15, 2017

The explosion took place on the District line train at 8:20am Friday morning.

Images have appeared online showing a white builders bucket in a Lidl bag with wires coming from the bucket.

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

Armed counter terrorsim teams are on the scene with British Transport Police, they are treating this as a terrorist incident however, it has not been confirmed at this stage if it was a terror attack.

London Ambulance service said that several people were injured and the “level and nature of injuries” are being assessed, more than 50 firefighters are at the scene.#

The assistant director of operations at London Ambulance Service, Natasha Wills said: “We were called at 8.20am to reports of an incident at Parsons Green underground station.

“We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, including response officers and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes.

“Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it.”

I’m safe - just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreenstation - huge stamped, lots injured. Not sure why - fire/explosion mentioned. pic.twitter.com/zRvRPWOuzA — Emma (@EmmaStevie1) September 15, 2017

This person posted this shocking video on Twitter

A witness said on Twitter: “Never been so scared in my life.”

Another person wrote on Twitter: “extremely heavy armed police presence.”

Daniel Holden, who was on the train said: “The train had just opened doors at Parsons Green.

“The stairs at the station delayed people getting out. All emergency services are here now.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Police were called at approximately 8.20am to Parsons Green following reports of an incident on a Tube train.

“Officers attended with BTP along with London Fire and London Ambulance. We would advise people to avoid the area. More info as we get it.”

The prime minister, Theresa May said on Twitter.

PM: My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident. — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) September 15, 2017

This story is being updated…