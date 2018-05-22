Ultra-rare whisky breaks record, sold for $1.1m

Find out the details here

Smashing a previous record, an ultra-rare bottle of whisky has reportedly been sold for $1.1m at an auction in Hong Kong last week.

“Nothing can compare with the performance of whisky, it has proved its status as an alternative investment,” said Daniel Lam, head of wine and whisky at Bonhams Hong Kong.

Bonhams Hong Kong has auctioned off one (of only twelve 0.75l bottles) of the 60-year-aged whisky in existence for a staggering $1.01m. The label of the bottle has been signed by artist Valerio Adami.

The previous auction record of HK$4.9m was set for a six-litre bottle of 60-year-old Macallan in a Lalique decanter.