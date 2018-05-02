UK’s worst polluted towns and cities revealed

Check out the list here

WHO has just released a list of 47 UK towns and cities that are either at or have broken the organisation’s annual limit of 10 micrograms per cubic metre.

Areas that exceeded the level include London and Manchester, with the Welsh steelworks town Port Talbot the worst. Closely followed behind Port Talbot was Scunthorpe, Salford and Sandy all three of which had levels of 15 micrograms per cubic metre.

Researchers looked at fine particle emissions - called PM 2.5 - which travel deeply into people’s respiratory systems and can lead to health problems.