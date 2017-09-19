UK’s food-to-go sector ‘Out at lunch!’ this week

lunch! opens at ExCeL London on 21-22 September

Celebrating a decade at the heart of the UK’s food-to-go sector, lunch!’s special 10th anniversary show is set to welcome over 6,000 attendees when doors open at ExCeL London later this week, on 21-22 September.

Key buyers and decision makers from many of the UK’s leading food-to-go operators and retailers, contract and travel caterers, wholesalers, independent and multiple cafés, convenience stores, coffee houses, delis, and sandwich shops, will be packing the aisles checking out the latest food and drink products, services, foodservice tech and equipment on offer from over 330 exhibitors.

“Britain loves food-to-go,” says group event director Chris Brazier. “According to the latest stats, as a nation, we made an estimated five billion food-to-go visits last year, and we’re likely to make even more in the years ahead. Our growing appetite for high quality, good value, food-to-go meals, drinks and snacks has created huge opportunities for food-to-go operators and retailers. And they’ll find plenty of inspiration, new ideas and world-class innovations at lunch! 2017.

“Everything that food-to-go operators need to run their businesses successfully is catered for. From their kitchen equipment to counter displays, from the food and drink they serve to how it’s packaged and how it’s paid for – it’s all here.

“We’re looking forward to a very busy and productive two days at ExCeL for our special tenth anniversary show,” he says.

Big name speakers

A raft of high-profile brands – including Starbucks, Greggs, Caffè Nero, Compass Group, Pret A Manger, and EAT., are preparing to share their expertise at lunch! 2017. This year, there’ll be 23 free business seminars – including exclusive Keynotes, interviews, research updates, and panel discussions – in two dedicated Keynote theatres.

Thursday 21 September

Keynote Theatre 1:

Theo Randall on Innovation in Sandwich Design – an exclusive interview hosted by Gethin Evans, PR manager at The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association

Ten global food-to-go operators to learn from: Gavin Rothwell, senior retail insights manager at IGD

Harris + Hoole – Coffee, chains and change: Josh Brown, head of commercial development at Harris + Hoole

How to win at lunchtime in the UK foodservice market: Cyril Lavenant, executive director foodservice UK at The NPD Group

Starbucks – Leading in coffee innovation: Rachel Chatterton, senior innovation manager, Starbucks EMEA

Increasing profits in food-to-go panel: featuring Mark McCulloch, founder & CEO of WE ARE Spectacular; Rory McEntee, head of marketing at Benugo; chef & restaurant consultant Jay Morjaria; and Alex Stone, director at Trade. Chaired by Dominic Roberjot, publisher at Natural Products Magazine

Keynote Theatre 2:

Innovation at Pret – A veggie journey: Will Cole, head of UK marketing at Pret A Manger

The food-to-go market report: Simon Stenning, executive director at MCA

Andrew Walker, CEO of EAT – an exclusive interview: hosted by Peter Martin, VP of CGA

Street fighting marketing – How to raise your sales by £5k per week: Mark McCulloch, founder & CEO of WE ARE Spectacular

What can 10-year olds teach us about the future of food to go? Louise Pilkington, marketing director at Compass Group UK & Ireland

Ones to watch – The best independent coffee shops in the UK: featuring David Abrahamovitch, founder of Grind & Co; Henry Ayers, director & founder of The Gentleman Baristas; Peter Dore-Smith, director & founder of Kaffeine; Fabio Ferreira, director of Notes; and Steve Hawkes, co-founder of Tina We Salute You. Chaired by Jim Wilkinson, MD of The Blend Magazine

Friday 22 September

Keynote Theatre 1:

Building business resilience beyond 2017: Emma Read, MD of Lucid Perspectives

The Innovation Challenge Live 2017 – The pitches: hosted by Chris Brazier, lunch!

The launch of Tim Hortons in the UK – The Timbit invasion! Neil Littler, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons

The Innovation Challenge Live 2017 – The results: hosted by Chris Brazier, lunch!

The Food to Go Buyers Masterclass Panel: featuring Guy Meakin, head of buying at Pret A Manger. Chaired by Chris Brazier, lunch!

Keynote Theatre 2:

Roger Whiteside, CEO of Greggs – An exclusive interview: hosted by Peter Martin, VP of CGA

Understanding changing market dynamics: Jamie Campbell, business unit director at CGA

LEON – An exclusive insight: Kirsty Saddler, brand & marketing director at LEON

Are you ready? Challenges that your business could soon be facing – The BSA briefing 2017: Jim Winship, director of The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association

The coffee sector – Learning from the past and looking to the future: An exclusive interview with Paul Ettinger, business development director at Caffè Nero; hosted by Neville Moon, owner of The NPD Kitchen

The food-to-go multiples of the future panel: featuring: Frank Boltman, director at Trade; Edward Parkes, director & founder of The Gentlemen Baristas; and Alan Tomlins, MD of Small Batch Coffee Roasters. Chaired by chef & restaurant consultant Jay Morjaria

For further information about the free seminar line-up, and exhibitor listings, the 2017 online Show Guide is now available to view online at www.lunchshow.co.uk/show-guide-2.

Free trade registration ends soon

lunch! is free to attend for pre-registered trade visitors and relevant press representatives only. Advance registration closes at 9.30am on Thursday 21 September (after which a £20 door charge may apply).

To register for a free trade only pass, please visit www.lunchshow.co.uk and quote priority code LUN13 (direct link: https://registration.n200.com/survey/00mbvaueop7fj/register?actioncode=LUN13).