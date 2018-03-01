UK weather: Tweets saluting the spirit of Brits braving the arctic cold to work

What red weather warning?

Beast from the East continues to batter Britain with Arctic weather and heavy snow showers. Trains and flights have already been cancelled across the country, and many roads have been left impassable.

In Scotland, the conditions are worse with hundreds of drivers left stranded in their cars overnight. A red alert has also been issued for the South West and Wales.

According to latest reports, even the sea in parts of the UK has frozen over amid the prolonged spell of sub-zero temperatures.

However, despite such harsh conditions, there has been an outpouring of tweets of gratitude on Twitter to celebrate those who are doing their jobs to make everyone’s life a little easy.

Dedicated volunteers from @Freshfieldsout working with @TBIF selling @BigIssue in the snow in #london today! Stop by and buy! It’s hardwork out here! pic.twitter.com/GYd516R0FC — Stephen Robertson (@Stephen_TBIF) February 28, 2018

We might be in the midst of #BeastFromTheEast and a #redwarning for snow in #Fife but great to see our @RoyalMailpostie wearing both a pair of shorts and a smile. #chilly #BeastFaeTheEast #ceres #commitment pic.twitter.com/qJKvRo0goA — Dr Andrew Wooff (@ajwooff) February 28, 2018

Feeling so sorry for my postman he is a lovely old man who has battled through the Snow Blizzard we have Today and severe cold just to push a bloody advertisement letter through my door life just don’t seem right sometimes ‍♂️#blizzard#redwarning#postman#forcedtoworkpic.twitter.com/9dAuqMIJBx — Michael Mordor (@Goblins_Mordor) February 28, 2018

A huge well done to all our super #Gritter teams who managed to clear the #M80and prevent anyone having to spend the night in their car.



Typically, we have the mainstream media scaremongering with actual photos and interviews from the scene.#Snowmageddon#snow#REDWARNING — Nicola Sturgoen ️ (@NicolaSturgoen) March 1, 2018