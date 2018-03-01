UK weather: Tweets saluting the spirit of Brits braving the arctic cold to work

1 March 2018 | By Purvai Dua

What red weather warning?

Beast from the East continues to batter Britain with Arctic weather and heavy snow showers. Trains and flights have already been cancelled across the country, and many roads have been left impassable.

In Scotland, the conditions are worse with hundreds of drivers left stranded in their cars overnight. A red alert has also been issued for the South West and Wales.

According to latest reports, even the sea in parts of the UK has frozen over amid the prolonged spell of sub-zero temperatures.

However, despite such harsh conditions, there has been an outpouring of tweets of gratitude on Twitter to celebrate those who are doing their jobs to make everyone’s life a little easy.

 

