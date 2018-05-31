UK weather: 'Danger to life' warning issued for parts of Britain

Expect heavy downpours

The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings — meaning there is a potential risk to life — as heavy downpours are set to hit southern England, the Midlands and Wales from 16:00 BST Thursday until 06:00 on Friday.

The flooding of homes is “likely and could happen quickly”, and travel could be disrupted, the weatherman added.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page told media: ‘The worst impacts are likely during the afternoon and evening on Thursday with the potential for 30-40 mm of rain to fall in an hour, and a chance of some isolated places seeing as much as 60 to 80 mm over two to three hours.

‘We’d advise anyone with outdoor plans over the next few days to keep updated with the forecast and warnings, and consider their plans if the risk of thunderstorms or heavy rain may affect them.’