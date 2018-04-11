UK weather: Bright weekend to break the rainy spell in Britain

Forecasters predicting a long stretch of warm, bright weather

Spring may finally settle in Britain from this weekend, with forecasters predicting a long stretch of warm, bright weather.

Weather chgannel predicts that this week will be mostly unsettled, particularly over eastern and southern parts of the British Isles, with moderate to heavy falls at times.

Things will, however, improve from this weekend when the UK could be hotter than Ibiza as temperatures can hit the 16C mark on Saturday. Next week, the temperatures could reach 25C - hotter than Greece, according to reports.

According to the Met Office, Saturday will bring “bright and sunny spells” for most of the UK. And while the odd shower is expected, conditions are forecast to become more settled next week, with “dry and probably sunny weather”, and temperatures of 20C or more.

From Monday 23 April, MET office adds that “temperatures are likely to be above average for the time of year.”