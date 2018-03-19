UK watchdog starts investigation into Carillion finance chiefs

Find out here

Britain’s Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said today that it has commenced an investigation into the conduct of two former finance directors of bankrupt construction firm, Carillion.

Richard Adam and Zafar Khan are now being investigated in relation to the preparation and approval of the financial statements of Carillion for the years 2014 to 2016, the first half of 2017 and the preparation and reporting of other financial information during the period 2014-2017, the financial watchdog said.

The investigation will be conducted under the Accountancy Scheme, FRC added.