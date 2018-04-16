UK to sizzle this week as temperatures set to hit 25C

‘African plume’ to bring the heat wave

Britain is set to sizzle this week as an ‘African plume’ is set to bring highs of 26C across the UK.

The mercury is set to climb up to 10C above the average for April, the Met Office has said, over the course of the week in London and the south east.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill said the weather will be “turning warmer for a little time” as hotter air is dragged up from the south, causing temperatures to rise as high as 25C by Thursday.

Met Office Meteorologist John West also told the Evening Standard: “There is a deep low pressure system working its way across the Atlantic, the deepest we have seen for a number of years.

“At the same time a high pressure system is being drawn in from the continent. This is going to bring with it rather warm weather particularly in the south east. But there is going to be very much as north west/south east split with the possibility of gales and heavy rain in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“But as we go through the week the high pressure spreads across the whole of the country, bringing fine weather, before breaking up.”

Meanwhile, the London Marathon could be the hottest on record as the temperatures are set to reach as high as 21C.



