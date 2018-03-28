UK to review visas of 700 wealthy Russians?

Find out what Interior minister Amber Rudd said

Interior minister Amber Rudd said today that Britain will look retrospectively at visas issued to wealthy foreign investors and consider whether action needs to be taken under plans for a crackdown.

According to reports, 700 Russians had come to Britain between 2008 and 2015 with a “Tier 1 visa”, the category of visa which is given to people who want to run businesses in Britain who have at least £50,000 in investment funds.

“I have asked my officials to look at what reforms we might continue with and to take a look at previous ones over the past few years,” Rudd told Parliament’s home affairs committee on Wednesday.

“I have asked to look at the cohort of previous ones to see if there is any action that needs to be taken,” she added.

PM Theresa May has said there’s “no place” for corrupt Russian elites in London. May has blamed Russia for the attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury. She also expelled 23 Russian spies, followed by similar action from 25 countries globally.