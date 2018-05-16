UK to renationalise East Coast train line

Transport Secretary to make a statement shortly

UK government will take back control of the running of the rail route between London and Edinburgh from private operator Stagecoach (temporarily) after the company failed to make the contract work financially.

Virgin Trains East Coast— a joint venture between Stagecoach and Virgin— had won the right to operate the franchise between London and Edinburgh for eight years in 2014.

“We have now been advised by the Department for Transport that the Secretary of State for Transport plans to announce today that he intends to appoint the “Operator of Last Resort” to operate the InterCity East Coast trains services,” Stagecoach said in a statement today.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is expected to make a statement to parliament shortly.