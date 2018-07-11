UK slaps Facebook with maximum £500,000 fine

Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Britain’s data watchdog has revealed plans to fine Facebook a record £500,000 for breaches of data protection law after millions of users’ data was improperly accessed by consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it would fine Facebook, though it can respond to the commissioner before a final decision is made.

“Facebook has failed to provide the kind of protections they are required to under the Data Protection Act,” said Elizabeth Denham, the information commissioner, adding: “Fines and prosecutions punish the bad actors, but my real goal is to effect change and restore trust and confidence in our democratic system.”

Facebook said it was reviewing the report and would respond soon.

The fine — which is the maximum allowed under Britain’s old data protection law— may be small when compared with the revenues of $590bn worth social media giant, but goes on to show how regulators are finding fault in Facebook’s business practices.