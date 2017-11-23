UK shoppers set to splash £7.8bn over the four-day Black Friday weekend

Of which, shopping worth £3.13bn will take place online

UK retailers are bracing themselves for a record-breaking weekend as research from VoucherCodes and the Centre for Retail Research (CRR) has revealed that shoppers are set to splurge £7.8bn over the four-day weekend ranging from Black Friday (24th November) through to Cyber Monday (27th November), up 7 per cent from last year.

Black Friday v/s Cyber Monday

Despite Black Friday traditionally being the biggest savings day in the shopping calendar, the new report suggests that Cyber Monday is set to overtake Black Friday by £7 million to become the biggest day for online and offline spending this year. Shoppers are set to be out in full force as 21.5m Brits will spend an enormous £2.6 billion on Cyber Monday alone, up 6% on 2016 and averaging at a spend of £121 per person as retailers encourage more and more consumers to take part in the popular shopping weekend.

Black Friday Sat/ Sun Cyber Monday 2017 total 2016 total YoY % Difference UK online £1.15bn £0.71bn £1.27bn £3.13bn £2.79bn +12% UK offline £1.45bn £1.87bn £1.33bn £4.65bn £4.49bn +4% Total £2.59bn £2.58bn £2.60bn £7.78bn £7.28bn +7%

Bumper savings

VoucherCodes is expecting to see a surge in visitors over the four-day shopping bonanza, with shoppers set to make £780,000 worth of savings from Friday to through to Monday and £224,000 worth of savings on Cyber Monday alone. Last year, a dedicated team of deal hunters added over 8,500 codes to the site, with even more codes expected to be added to a dedicated Black Friday section of the site this year.

Festive favourites

Research conducted by VoucherCodes and Opinium reveals that one fifth of UK shoppers (21 per cent) are looking to treat themselves on Cyber Monday, while 18 per cent will use the day to do their Christmas shopping. Popular items set to be snapped up include including clothing, footwear and accessories (16 per cent) personal gadgets including smartphones and tablets (12 per cent) and home electronics including TV’s and sound systems (11 per cent) amongst others.

“Last year, we saw a 78 per cent increase in the number of visitors to the VoucherCodes website compared to the week prior, showing there’s a massive appetite for offers and discount codes over the Black Friday weekend,” said Paul Lewis, Senior Director of Marketing at VoucherCodes.

“Cyber Monday is often the last day to take advantage of these fantastic offers, so we’re not surprised that savvy shoppers are holding out to take advantage of the sales throughout the weekend. This year we’ll be continuing to help our brand and retail partners drive even more value from Cyber Weekend, by getting their promotions in front of engaged customers.”