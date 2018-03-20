UK Red Arrow aerobatic team plane crashes in Wales

Find out here

A jet in Britain’s Red Arrows aerobatic team crashed at an airbase in Wales today, the Royal Air Force said.

Photos show a large cloud of smoke exploding from the ground. So far, there has been no immediate word on the fate of the pilot. The incident occurred in the early afternoon at RAF Valley in Anglesey, north Wales.

“We are aware of an incident today at RAF Valley involving a Hawk aircraft. We are investigating ..,” the RAF said in a statement.

The Red Arrows are famous for their aerial displays at military and royal occasions, and the RAF describes them on their website as “ambassadors for the United Kingdom at home and overseas.”