UK manufacturing steadies in June

Here’s what the latest data said

British factories kept up a steady pace of growth in June but worries about global trade and and optimism for the future shows signs of faltering, the latest survey showed today.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) inched up to 54.4 from a downwardly revised 54.3 in May. Any score of above 50 indicates growth.

“The turnaround in (manufacturing) performance since the start of the year has been remarkable, with impressive growth rates late last year turning into some of the weakest rates of expansion seen over the past two years,” Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said about the PMI.