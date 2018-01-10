UK manufacturing output rises for eighth month in a row

But construction industry data was less positive

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK manufacturing output is expanding at its fastest rate since early 2008 after recording a seventh consecutive month of growth in November.

Renewable energy projects, boats, aeroplanes and cars for export helped make output 3.9 per cent higher in the three months to November than in 2016.

Official figures also show industrial output rose by 0.4 per cent in November.

Commenting on the monthly expansion in the sector, ONS senior statistician Ole Black said: “There was strong and widespread growth across manufacturing with notable increases from renewable energy projects, boats, planes and cars for export.”

However, construction industry data in the three months to November fell by 2 per cent, compared with the previous three months. This marked the sixth successive month of decline, the biggest contraction since August 2012.