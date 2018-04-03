UK manufacturing has a steady growth in March, reveals survey

PMI stood at 55.1 in March — up from 55 in February

Britain’s manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 10 per cent of the economy, maintained its recent brisk activity levels in March, according to the latest figures.

Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said: “The latest PMI survey provided further evidence that UK manufacturing has entered a softer growth phase so far this year.”

“Although the pace of output expansion ticked higher in March, which is especially encouraging given the heavy snowfall during the month, this was offset by slower increases in new orders and employment,” he added.

UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from IHS Markit stood at 55.1 in March, up from 55 in February.

In November last year, the PMI had touched a four-year high of 58.3.