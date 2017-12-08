UK manufacturing expands for sixth month in October

Find out here

The manufacturing output of UK expanded for the sixth month in a row during October, the longest such run in at least 20 years, helped by the production of cars for export.

According to data released today, British manufacturing output increased 0.1 per cent in October from September.

The data, along with figures for construction and the trade balance, added to signs that British industry may be a bright spot in 2018, when most forecasters expect the economy will slow.

Annual growth in factory output hit 3.9 per cent in October, the biggest increase since December 2016.

“While manufacturing was relatively subdued overall in October despite record production of cars destined for export, the longer-term picture is one of strong growth,” ONS statistician Kate Davies said.

Annual growth in factory output hit 3.9 percent in October, as expected in the Reuters poll and marking the biggest increase since December 2016.

The outlook for British manufacturing, which accounts for 10 percent of economic output, hinges largely on the outcome of Britain’s divorce from the European Union.