London-based digital healthcare company Medopad has secured a £100m ($141m) deal in commercial projects and partnerships with Chinese firms including Tencent, according to reports.

The company has reportedly signed 15 trade deals with Chinese organisations that will see it advance the use of AI in healthcare platforms across China.Speaking about the deals, founder Dan Vahdat said: “We are honoured to announce collaborations and projects with leading Chinese and international healthcare, technology, academic and corporate partners.

“Together we will work to improve patient care in China and around the world, and we look forward to our technology and AI capabilities contributing small path towards China’s healthcare reform goals.”

Vahdat had accompanied Prime Minister Theresa May on a visit to China this week.

Medopad sells a mobile app that lets doctors remotely monitor and connect with patients, as well as provide analytics that help improve their care.

The deal will also help Medopad expand internationally, and create 500 jobs for the company in the UK by 2020.

