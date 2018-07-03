UK construction bounces back, reveals latest data

‘Brakes are off’

Britain’s construction activity has picked up in June after putting aside the early 2018 winter slump, latest survey showed today.

Data released by IHS Markit in its monthly purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 53.1 in June, up from 52.5 in May. Readings above 50 indicate growth.

“It appears the brakes are off for the construction sector,” said Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, who produce the PMI survey alongside IHS Markit.

“Despite being hampered by economic uncertainty, firms reported an improved pipeline of work as clients committed to projects and hesitancy was swept away,” he said.

