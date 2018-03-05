UK car sales hit again in February

Amid ‘disappointing’ drop in Diesel sales

The UK market for new cars dropped again in February, by an annual 2.8 per cent, after being hit by a slump in the sales of diesel vehicles which politicians have targeted over air quality concerns.

According to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the total new sales stood at 80,805 units, with demand for diesel vehicles declining by an annual 23.5 per cent, while petrol cars rose 14.4 per cent.

The trade body said that the diesel decline was “disappointing”, especially considering that the latest low-emission diesel vehicles can help address air quality issues.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said: “Although the new car market has dipped, it remains at a good level despite the drop in demand for diesel.” He added that consumers should be reassured “that the latest cars are the cleanest in history and can help address air quality issues”.

Easrlier this January, the trade body had said that Britain would have to brace for a two-year fall in car sales in the case of a hard Brexit.