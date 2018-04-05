UK car registrations drop 15 per cent in March

Find out what the data says

British new car registrations fell as much as 15.6 per cent in March as demand for diesel cars continues to decline — drop of just over 37 per cent in the number of new diesel cars bought.

According to preliminary data released by Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) today, registrations of petrol cars rose by almost 1 per cent, while demand for alternatively fuelled vehicles such as hybrids and pure electrics increased by around 5.7 per cent.

March is generally the top-selling month of the year as it is one of only two months when new licence plates are issued.

New car sales had fallen for the first time in six years last year with a 5.7 per cent decrease to about 2.5m vehicles.