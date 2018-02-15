UK blames Russia for 'malicious' cyberattack

Attack is estimated to have cost companies over $1.2bn

Britain has blamed Russia for a “malicious” cyber-attack, called NotPetya, that took place last summer, disrupting companies across Europe including UK-based Reckitt Benckiser.

According to Latest reports, the ransomware attack started in Ukraine where it crippled government and business computers before spreading around the world. The attack is estimated to have cost companies more than $1.2bn.

Britain’s defence secretary Gavin Williamson has hit back at Russia saying it was “ripping up the rule book” and the UK was duty-bound to respond.

Britain’s foreign ministry has stated: “The decision to publicly attribute this incident underlines the fact that the UK and its allies will not tolerate malicious cyber activity. The attack masqueraded as a criminal enterprise but its purpose was principally to disrupt.”

Russia, meanwhile, has denied responsibility for this attack and pointed out that Russian firms were among those whose systems were affected.