UK beware: Russian hackers targeting 'millions of machines' in west

Russia was previously accused of carrying out the ‘NotPetya’ attack

The US and Britain have jointly accused Russia of launching “malicious” cyber attacks on computer routers, firewalls and other networking equipment in response to the air strikes on Syria last Friday.

“When we see malicious cyber activity, whether it be from the Kremlin or other malicious nation-state actors, we are going to push back,” said Rob Joyce, the White House cyber security coordinator.

“They could be pre-positioning for use in times of tension,” said Ciaran Martin, chief executive of the British governments National Cyber Security Centre cyber defense agency, adding that “millions of machines” were targeted.

The alert comes just months after the two countries accused Russia of carrying out the “NotPetya” cyber attack in 2017 that ucrippled parts of Ukraine’s infrastructure and damaged computers across the globe.

Russia’s embassy in London later issued a statement saying British accusations of cyber threats from Moscow as “striking examples of a reckless, provocative and unfounded policy against Russia.”