Uber planning driverless-car partnership with this rival

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at a conference today that his company is talking to rival firm Waymo to have its self-driving program back on the road.

This announcement comes just a month after one of Uber’s self-driving cars was involved in a fatal crash in Arizona, forcing the ride-hailing service to temporarily halt its autonomous car program.

“When we get back on the road, we have to be absolutely satisfied we’re getting back on the road it in the safest manner possible,” Khosrowshahi said Wednesday during an on-stage interview at Recode’s Code Conference, which is being held this week in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. ‘We’re having conversations with Waymo about putting their cars on our network. If something happens, great. If not, we can live with that, too.”

“I’d welcome Waymo to put cars in our network,” he said, calling the company an “incredible technology provider.”