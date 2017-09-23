Uber petition tops 500,000 signatures calling on TfL to reverse their decision

Will this reverse TfL’s decision?

In one of the fastest growing petitions with a record number of people signing Uber’s petition against Transport for London’s decision to strip the firm of their licence, Uber has received more than half a million signatures in just over 24 hours.

Uber’s petition is called ‘Save Your Uber in London’ their statement said on the Change.org website: “By wanting to ban our app from the capital, Transport for London and their chairman the Mayor have given in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice.”

Uber started their petition on Change.org website Friday, The UK director of Change.org, Kajal Odedra said: “That is the fastest growing petition we’ve seen in the UK this year.

“The speed with which this grew shows how powerful online campaigning can be.

“In just 24 hours we’ve seen hundreds of thousands of people start and sign petitions on either side of the Uber/TFL debate.”

Speaking about TfL’s decision, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said that any anger “should be directed at Uber,” and he backs TfL’s decision.

Khan said: “I know that Uber has become a popular service for many Londoners - but it would be wrong for TfL to licence Uber if there was any way this could pose a threat to Londoners’ safety or security.

“As mayor of London I welcome innovative new companies that help Londoners by providing a better and more affordable service - but providing an innovative service is not an excuse for not following the rules.

“All companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect - particularly when it comes to the safety of customers.

“I have every sympathy with Uber drivers and customers affected by this decision but their anger really should be directed at Uber. They have let down their drivers and customers by failing, in the view of TfL, to act as a fit and proper operator.

“I suspect it will take some time before this situation with Uber fully plays out.

“In the meantime, I will continue my work to help support innovative businesses in London and to create a vibrant and safe taxi and private hire market.”

General Manager of Uber in London, Tom Elvidge said: “3.5 million Londoners who use our app, and more than 40,000 licensed drivers who rely on Uber to make a living, will be astounded by this decision.

“By wanting to ban our app from the capital Transport for London and the mayor have caved in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice.

“If this decision stands, it will put more than 40,000 licensed drivers out of work and deprive Londoners of a convenient and affordable form of transport.

“To defend the livelihoods of all those drivers, and the consumer choice of millions of Londoners who use our app, we intend to immediately challenge this in the courts.

“Uber operates in more than 600 cities around the world, including more than 40 towns and cities here in the UK. This ban would show the world that, far from being open, London is closed to innovative companies who bring choice to consumers.”